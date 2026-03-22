Resident Evil: Everything We Know About The Zach Cregger Movie

Much like the undead in the video games, the "Resident Evil" film franchise never stays dead. Say what you want about the overall quality of the movies, but there's no denying the fact that they have brought in over $1.2 billion at the global box office. "Barbarian" and "Weapons" director Zach Cregger also jumped at the opportunity to visit Raccoon City, but his film isn't a straight-up adaptation of what takes place in Capcom's in-game world.

Cregger's films love to defy expectations, keeping everyone guessing about plot twists and themes until the day of release. Remember all those harebrained theories about "Weapons," for example? It wasn't until people sat down in the actual theater and watched the horror unfold in real time that they truly understood the filmmaker's intent and wild vision.

When it comes to Cregger, the audience turns into the Frodo Baggins meme where Elijah Wood's Hobbit tells Gandalf, "All right, then. Keep your secrets," since the surprise is inevitably worth it in the end. Having said that, we're all a little nosy around these parts, so let's explore everything that we know about Cregger's "Resident Evil" movie.