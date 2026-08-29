All 6 Ridley Scott Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

Ridley Scott is one of the most influential science-fiction directors in history, with multiple movies to his name that are among the genre's most definitive. But despite his overriding influence, the veteran filmmaker only has six sci-fi films in his back catalogue — and the sixth is just now arriving in theaters. In a filmography stretching to 30 films and counting, his influence has been the most outsized in that genre, which is why it's surprising that we've only now started counting his sci-fi movies on more than one hand. He's made more historical epics over the years, though few of those have had anywhere near the influence of his genre-defining futuristic tales.

With "The Dog Stars" marking his return to this cinematic category, we've looked back through his filmography to rank his sci-fi efforts from our least-to-most favorite. What we've found is that even the ones that disappointed upon initial release have aged surprisingly well, and that his poorly reviewed latest effort could be similarly reappraised as the years go on. You'll have to keep reading if you want to find out how it compares to his earlier masterpieces, though.

If this whets your appetite for more sci-fi, head over here for our ranking of the 107 best movies in the genre's history, which includes at least one film from the following countdown ...