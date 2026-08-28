42 Times Matt LeBlanc Broke Other Actors On Set Of Friends

NBC's "Friends" remains one of the best sitcoms of all time, and its core cast of six actors is famous for maintaining a tightly knit community while filming the show. Of course, such closeness and familiarity with each other also meant that the stars knew exactly how to crack each other up — and Looper's video above will inform you just how many times Joey Tribbiani's actor Matt LeBlanc managed to do this on the set.

As "Friends" characters go, LeBlanc was, of course, in prime position to cause trouble for coworkers who were trying to keep a straight face. His character Joey relies heavily on catchphrases, punchy one-liners, wacky facial expressions, and general antics that could very easily catch a person unawares, when executed perfectly. Being a comedic expert, of course, LeBlanc knew very well how to do this, and the end result cause plenty of mirth and mayhem on the set of "Friends."