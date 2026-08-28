42 Times Matt LeBlanc Broke Other Actors On Set Of Friends
NBC's "Friends" remains one of the best sitcoms of all time, and its core cast of six actors is famous for maintaining a tightly knit community while filming the show. Of course, such closeness and familiarity with each other also meant that the stars knew exactly how to crack each other up — and Looper's video above will inform you just how many times Joey Tribbiani's actor Matt LeBlanc managed to do this on the set.
As "Friends" characters go, LeBlanc was, of course, in prime position to cause trouble for coworkers who were trying to keep a straight face. His character Joey relies heavily on catchphrases, punchy one-liners, wacky facial expressions, and general antics that could very easily catch a person unawares, when executed perfectly. Being a comedic expert, of course, LeBlanc knew very well how to do this, and the end result cause plenty of mirth and mayhem on the set of "Friends."
Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani is responsible for some of the funniest moments on Friends
Though there are some "Friends" episodes that are unwatchable today, the sitcom as a whole remains popular. As fans of the show no doubt know, many of the funniest scenes on "Friends" involve Joey Tribbiani, and often feature plenty of props and physical comedy — in other words, exactly the kind of thing that is bound to cause other people on the set to completely lose their cool sooner or later. It's all too easy to watch any major Joey scene and imagine how hard it must have been to act with Matt LeBlanc and try to maintain composure as he gives it his all.
All the "Friends" actors were obviously great at what they did, and LeBlanc was hardly the only person around who was capable of eliciting bursts of laughter. However, the reactions he could get from other people were particularly entertaining — and they still are, too. Looper's video above will deliver you some of the best moments the group ever shared.