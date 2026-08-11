5 Friends Episodes That Are Unwatchable Today

When thinking about popular sitcoms from the '90s that have stood the test of time, "Friends" is obviously among them. Despite it being more than 20 years since the emotional finale, millions around the globe still turn to it for laughs and comfort. From the iconic couch "pivot," to cozy days at Central Perk and the ultimate "lobster" love story between Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), it's easy to see why "Friends" remains a beloved fixture on TV screens. Could it be anymore binge-worthy?

However, it was a different era when "Friends" was filmed, which means some episodes might make viewers raise an eyebrow or two upon rewatching today. A few plotlines and running gags simply didn't age well, such as gay characters being the butt of jokes and the not-so-gentlemanly nature of Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc). Others are just plain cringey to watch, like Ross making a move on his cousin and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) accidentally sleeping with a teenager. And then there are moments that are unwatchable for fans and cast members alike because of the struggles that took place behind the scenes.

So, while "Friends" remains one of the most binged shows in TV history thanks to streaming and syndication, it's not without its flaws. As OG and new audiences alike immerse themselves in these six friends' caffeine-fueled world, they may find themselves wanting to reach for the fast-forward button a handful of times.