5 Friends Episodes That Are Unwatchable Today
When thinking about popular sitcoms from the '90s that have stood the test of time, "Friends" is obviously among them. Despite it being more than 20 years since the emotional finale, millions around the globe still turn to it for laughs and comfort. From the iconic couch "pivot," to cozy days at Central Perk and the ultimate "lobster" love story between Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), it's easy to see why "Friends" remains a beloved fixture on TV screens. Could it be anymore binge-worthy?
However, it was a different era when "Friends" was filmed, which means some episodes might make viewers raise an eyebrow or two upon rewatching today. A few plotlines and running gags simply didn't age well, such as gay characters being the butt of jokes and the not-so-gentlemanly nature of Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc). Others are just plain cringey to watch, like Ross making a move on his cousin and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) accidentally sleeping with a teenager. And then there are moments that are unwatchable for fans and cast members alike because of the struggles that took place behind the scenes.
So, while "Friends" remains one of the most binged shows in TV history thanks to streaming and syndication, it's not without its flaws. As OG and new audiences alike immerse themselves in these six friends' caffeine-fueled world, they may find themselves wanting to reach for the fast-forward button a handful of times.
The One with the Lesbian Wedding
In 1996, "Friends" made history as the first primetime television show to feature a lesbian wedding ceremony — 15 years before the Marriage Equality Act was signed into law in New York. Season 2, Episode 11 ("The One with the Lesbian Wedding") was truly groundbreaking at the time, with the nuptials of Carol Willick (Jane Sibbett) and Susan Bunch (Jessica Hecht) serving as inspiration and hope for many LGBTQ+ individuals.
However, this episode — and others featuring Carol and Susan — often uses their gayness as a punchline. For example, when Monica is tasked with catering the affair, she opts for a lesbian-themed menu, with items including chicken breast. When any heterosexual weddings take place in "Friends," there aren't any special dishes around their identity.
Additionally, Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) is "possessed" by the old-fashioned spirit of deceased massage client Mrs. Adelman, who wants to see everything before she passes on. Upon witnessing two women tying the knot, Phoebe exclaims, "Now I've seen everything!" — and the spirit finally leaves. This moment shows how surprising and not widely accepted gay marriage was in 1996.
Though this episode remains an important moment for gay representation in pop culture, the manner in which it's done doesn't sit right with some viewers. On Reddit, a commenter said, "I just don't like how often it's a punchline. If the purpose of including this [plotline] was to be progressive and tolerant, they shouldn't have framed it as a running joke."
The One with the Home Study
From the very beginning of "Friends," it's made abundantly clear that Joey is the ladies' man of the group, flitting from woman to woman and using his signature "how you doin'?" pickup line that rarely fails. Despite his misogynistic ways that cause him to end up alone at the end of the series, he's somehow lovable. How bad could a guy be if he has a penguin plushie named Hugsy on his sofa?
However, in Season 10, Episode 7 ("The One with the Home Study"), Joey's flirty nature isn't so charming when it transitions into gaslighting. Desperate to become parents, Chandler and Monica invite adoption worker Laura (Maria Pitillo) over to review their options. Much to their dismay, Laura remembers their apartment complex because she previously enjoyed a night across the hall with Joey, who never called her again.
When the two run into each other, Joey gaslights Laura into believing she hurt him instead of owning up to his mistake. "You probably don't even remember my name," he tells her. "It's Joey, by the way, and don't even bother telling me yours because I totally remember it, lady. I waited weeks for you to call me." Laura ends up second-guessing herself and even tries to apologize, to which Joey storms out of the apartment, exclaiming, "Too late for apologies, you broke my heart!"
A commenter on Reddit said, "He constantly lies to women to get them in bed, even having a fake name and the backpacking story. He used women to get what he wanted." While Joey generally boasts a charming demeanor when around his friends, the way he treats women can be a hard watch for anyone who has experienced such manipulation in real life.
The One with the Hypnosis Tape
Over the course of its 10-season run, Matthew Perry is a comedic force to be reckoned with on "Friends" as Chandler Bing. From his expertly timed one-liners to his iconic inflections and impeccably awkward dance moves, it's impossible to imagine the show without Perry. However, when watching some of those hilarious scenes back in the present day, it's difficult. That's because now, audiences can pinpoint where the late actor was in his addiction from his on-screen transformations.
A particularly hard watch is Season 3, Episode 18 ("The One with the Hypnosis Tape"), which sees Chandler lean into his feminine side after his hypnosis tapes to stop smoking aren't what he thought. At one point in the episode, he struts out of the shower with just a towel wrapped around his body, looking noticeably thin. In his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry wrote (via Vanity Fair), "When I'm carrying weight, it's alcohol. When I'm skinny, it's pills."
Before his untimely death in October 2023 at the age of 54, Perry admitted that he struggled to watch such episodes. They served as a reminder of his worst days, which saw him taking 55 Vicodin daily and weighing only 128 pounds. "That's very hard to watch," he said in an interview with Diane Sawyer (via ET). "Because in this weird way, I feel sorry for that guy. That's a guy that's out of control." Audiences also struggle to watch. "I can't help but wonder how he was actually feeling in each scene, probably a crazy nauseating hangover or maybe he was in pain," said one commenter on Reddit.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
The One with the Ick Factor
When it comes to age-gap relationships on "Friends," Monica takes the crown. Before her long-term romance with Richard Burke (Tom Selleck), who is 21 years older and a good friend of her father, she dates Ethan (Stan Kirsch), who she believes to be a college senior. In Season 1, Episode 22 ("The One with the Ick Factor"), 26-year-old Monica lies to Ethan about her age, telling him she's 22. Turns out, Ethan also has a secret of his own — he's actually a high school senior and only 17.
Though the age of consent in New York is 17, many fans find this episode as icky as its title and don't think it fits well with the overall tone of the series. "It was really gross. Not really sure why this storyline had to be included," one commenter on Reddit said. "I think the whole episode is very wacky, also very out of touch from the show," another wrote.
While Monica is applauded for cutting things off as soon as she finds out Ethan's real age, the deception involved in this plotline makes fans uncomfortable. Both parties are intimate under false pretenses and it's likely neither would've participated had they known the true age of their partner. Fans also pointed out the impact of gender in this situation; because the woman is older, it's seen as comedic and not a big deal. "The show would have been canceled if the roles were reversed," a Reddit user said.
The One with Ross and Monica's Cousin
It's practically impossible to keep track of all the faux pas Ross makes in his love life. From dating one of his students, to sleeping with the copy girl while he and Rachel are "on a break," to going out with Chandler's ex Janice (Maggie Wheeler), the list goes on. However, many fans agree that Ross' most unwatchable moment comes in Season 7, Episode 19 ("The One with Ross and Monica's Cousin"), when he tries to make a move on his cousin Cassie (Denise Richards).
When Cassie visits New York, Ross can't help but notice how attractive she is — despite her being a blood relative. So, when the two settle on his couch to watch a film, he tries to convince himself that Cassie would be into a hook up. His reasoning? She turned down the lights, opened some wine, and suggested they watch "Logan's Run," also known as the "sexiest movie ever." Yet when Ross leans in to kiss her, Cassie is not having it. She asks Ross what his problem is, to which he responds, "I haven't had sex in a very long time."
While Ross is rather helpless when it comes to love, some fans think cousin attraction is too much, even for him. "This just doesn't feel like Ross," one commenter on Reddit said. "He's desperate[,] but not like this." Another said of the episode, "It's so creepy and he misreads this [so] wrong because he's such a lost cause at this point." A third commented, "I can't watch this episode with my family[,] it's so awkward."