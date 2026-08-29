5 Best Gary Cooper Western Movies, Ranked

"Whatever happened to Gary Cooper? The strong silent type." Tony Soprano's wistful comment on the lack of Gary Coopers in the modern world is easy to understand given how many great movies this actor headlined. In his career, Cooper worked with a deluge of beloved filmmakers (from William Wyler to Ernst Lubitsch to Frank Capra, among many others) and anchored many more beloved movies that are still talked about to this day. Among other feats, Cooper's commitment to such a fascinatingly restrained screen persona made him a compelling contrast to other actors of the early 20th century.

One of Cooper's many great legacies was anchoring a slew of beloved Westerns. For a while, he was a staple of the genre, and the sheer amount of films he starred in ensured that the five greatest Gary Cooper Westerns of all time (ranked below from "lowest" to highest average Letterboxd rating) reflect his sterling track record in this space. They also capture how Cooper constantly intertwined himself with acclaimed filmmakers and other sublime actors with their own legendary personas.

If you're also lamenting the lack of Gary Cooper-types in the modern world, then behold the five best Westerns from a fixture of not just the genre, but many of the best Western movies of all time. Tony Soprano's surely seen one or two of them more than once.