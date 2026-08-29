5 Deleted Marvel Cameo Appearances That Could Have Changed Everything

Ever since the days of Clark Gregg's Phil Coulson appearing across multiple Phase One Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, the MCU has become famous for featuring cameos from pre-existing characters amidst other features. That's continued well into the current phase, even as audiences no longer need reminders that these movies are interconnected, as seen by the five best Marvel supporting characters in Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies. If you're watching any MCU movie or TV show, chances are you'll experience a cameo from another property, meant to remind you that these stories always inhabit a larger world.

However, that doesn't mean every proposed cameo from a MCU character ends up getting realized. On the contrary, over the years, there've been several instances of MCU cameos either never getting filmed or receiving the axe in the editing room. The best examples of this phenomenon are five notable deleted Marvel cameo appearances that could have changed everything. Looking back, these cameos would've upended all kinds of MCU norms. That includes everything from a legacy of fictional U.S. Presidents only appearing once to finally bringing back an early baddie for more adventures.

Whatever the reason behind the monumental nature of these cameos (and whatever factors led to them never actually becoming a reality), these five jettisoned Marvel appearances are fascinating to think about. If nothing else, they reflect how not every conceived MCU cameo automatically reaches the silver screen.