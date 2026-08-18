5 Best Marvel Supporting Characters In Tom Holland's Spider-Man Movies, Ranked

With "Spider-Man: Homecoming," a new era of Spider-Man kicked off. While Sony/Columbia Pictures had been making Spider-Man movies since 2002, "Homecoming" marked the first time that the studio's Spider-Man titles could directly interconnect with other Marvel movies. Thus, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" featured Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) from prior Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. This established a trend of each Tom Holland Spider-Man movie containing at least one MCU character, if not multiple figures.

Thus, Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man has encountered everyone from Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Wong (Benedict Wong), and so many others. These crossovers harkened back to the very first issue of Spidey's first solo comic series, "The Amazing Spider-Man," in which Spider-Man tried to join the Fantastic Four. That's a tradition the Holland Spider-Man movies have carried on dutifully to varying degrees of success.

The five best MCU supporting character appearances across Tom Holland's solo Spider-Man adventures (ranked below from "least best" to best) display the greatest intersection of various corners of MCU mythology. These appearances make Spidey's encounters with other superheroes exciting rather than cumbersome, while bringing out new sides of his personality. In other words, these MCU guest stars show how to do crossovers right.