Peter Cullen, Beloved Transformers Voice Actor, Dead At 85

According to a report in TMZ, beloved voice actor Peter Cullen has died at the age of 85. Cullen, the longstanding voice of Optimus Prime in the "Transformers" franchise who made the leap from the animated series to Michael Bay's films, reportedly passed away on Wednesday, August 26 at his home in Los Angeles, with the news announced to the world the following morning.

In a statement provided to TMZ, the actor's family said:

"Peter Cullen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family – and held in the hearts of his many friends and countless fans worldwide. His family asks that you honor his remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity, and loyalty and always remember 'be strong enough to be gentle.'"

Cullen originated the voice role of Optimus Prime, the leader of the friendly Autobots who fights against the Deceptacons, in the 1980s and reprised his role in the first Bay film with Shia LaBeouf, which hit theaters in 2007. For any and all fans of "Transformers," Cullen is the only voice of Optimus Prime.