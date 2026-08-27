Peter Cullen, Beloved Transformers Voice Actor, Dead At 85
According to a report in TMZ, beloved voice actor Peter Cullen has died at the age of 85. Cullen, the longstanding voice of Optimus Prime in the "Transformers" franchise who made the leap from the animated series to Michael Bay's films, reportedly passed away on Wednesday, August 26 at his home in Los Angeles, with the news announced to the world the following morning.
In a statement provided to TMZ, the actor's family said:
"Peter Cullen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family – and held in the hearts of his many friends and countless fans worldwide. His family asks that you honor his remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity, and loyalty and always remember 'be strong enough to be gentle.'"
Cullen originated the voice role of Optimus Prime, the leader of the friendly Autobots who fights against the Deceptacons, in the 1980s and reprised his role in the first Bay film with Shia LaBeouf, which hit theaters in 2007. For any and all fans of "Transformers," Cullen is the only voice of Optimus Prime.
Peter Cullen voiced Optimus Prime and many other animated characters
Born in Montreal in the Canadian province of Quebec, Peter Cullen got his start on Canadian shows as well as variety programs like "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour" before booking the voice role that would define his career: Optimus Prime.
In a now-archived post on Zap2It, Cullen said his brother, a Marine veteran, helped inspired the alien robot's voice. "When he came home, I could see a change. He was quieter and he was a man and a hero to me," Cullen said of his brother's return from active service. "I watched him and listened to him. I'd never had an opportunity to do a superhero, and when that came, [that voice] just came right out of me and I sounded like Optimus."
Cullen began his long tenure as Optimus Prime in 1984 and voiced the character throughout the franchise, including, as we mentioned, Michael Bay's half-CGI, half-live action films. (He was even honored in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" despite it being separate from Bay's movies.) Throughout his lengthy career, Cullen also voiced Eeyore in multiple Winnie the Pooh projects, provided vocalizations for the title character in "Predator," and Monterey Jack in "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," just to name a few. Cullen's voice is instantly recognizable to millions of people, and he will be deeply missed.