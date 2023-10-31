Transformers: What Optimus Prime's Voice Actor Looks Like In Real Life

Optimus Prime — the leader of the Autobots and the arguable face of the overall "Transformers" franchise — is nothing short of a pop culture legend. The red, blue, and silver Transformer has appeared in animation, live-action, print, and more over the years, delivering big action, rousing speeches, and memorable moments for fans to enjoy. Since his introduction decades ago, numerous voice actors have had the opportunity to bring Optimus to life at the movies, in video games, and on television. However, few are as closely linked to the character as the one and only Peter Cullen.

Cullen kicked off his remarkable run as Optimus way back in the 1980s for the original "Transformers" cartoon series. Naturally, he also voiced the character in 1986's "Transformers: The Movie," which is set in the show's continuity. Further cementing himself as the premier Optimus voice actor, he has portrayed the beloved Autobot in the "Transformers" live-action films, video games such as "Transformers: War For Cybertron," and everything in between. At the time of publication, his most recent Optimus performance came in 2023's "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

As he approaches 40 years since his Optimus debut, it has become abundantly clear that Cullen loves the role he's now synonymous with. After all, the voice he's used for years upon years has a personal origin.