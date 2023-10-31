Transformers: What Optimus Prime's Voice Actor Looks Like In Real Life
Optimus Prime — the leader of the Autobots and the arguable face of the overall "Transformers" franchise — is nothing short of a pop culture legend. The red, blue, and silver Transformer has appeared in animation, live-action, print, and more over the years, delivering big action, rousing speeches, and memorable moments for fans to enjoy. Since his introduction decades ago, numerous voice actors have had the opportunity to bring Optimus to life at the movies, in video games, and on television. However, few are as closely linked to the character as the one and only Peter Cullen.
Cullen kicked off his remarkable run as Optimus way back in the 1980s for the original "Transformers" cartoon series. Naturally, he also voiced the character in 1986's "Transformers: The Movie," which is set in the show's continuity. Further cementing himself as the premier Optimus voice actor, he has portrayed the beloved Autobot in the "Transformers" live-action films, video games such as "Transformers: War For Cybertron," and everything in between. At the time of publication, his most recent Optimus performance came in 2023's "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."
As he approaches 40 years since his Optimus debut, it has become abundantly clear that Cullen loves the role he's now synonymous with. After all, the voice he's used for years upon years has a personal origin.
Peter Cullen's Optimus Prime voice comes from a personal place
At this point, Peter Cullen's Optimus Prime voice is undeniably iconic. The deep, rumbling sound mixed with a commanding yet personable cadence is how many fans expect all other versions of the character to sound. Being a seasoned voice actor, it's fair to assume that Cullen just happened to stumble upon the voice before trying out for the Optimus role and workshopping his approach to it. In reality, as the "Transformers" favorite has revealed, there's a deeply personal element that led to the creation of his unmistakable Optimus voice.
At a TFcon event, Cullen recalled living in an apartment with his brother, Larry — a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War — as he built his name as a voice actor. When Larry asked him where he was going one day, he told him that he was going to an audition to play a heroic truck. Though he found the revelation comical, Larry then offered his brother some advice about being a genuine hero in a soft yet direct tone. The conversation stuck with him all the way to the audition. "I read the copy, and Larry is just coming out, his voice, the way he talked to me," Cullen explained, feeling after the audition that he nailed it. Sure enough, he did, landing the role shortly after.
Had it not been for that conversation, Peter Cullen's take on Optimus Prime would sound much different today — assuming the actor would've scored the part in the first place.