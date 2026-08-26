Tim Curry Played A Perfect Villain In A '90s Animated Movie That Still Holds Up Today

It's an understatement to call the late Tim Curry an icon. He was a hero to queer film and theater fans thanks to his defining turn in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," a master of camp to the gaming community for his incredible performances in "Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3," a three-time Tony Award nominee, a cult favorite for films like "Clue" and "Congo," and on top of all that, one of the most accomplished voice actors of his generation. From Darth Sidious in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" to Nigel Thornberry of "The Wild Thornberrys," Curry's roster of animated parts was massive, including a credit for a '90s animated film that doesn't get enough love these days.

Directed by computer animation pioneer Bill Kroyer, "FernGully: The Last Rainforest" was released in 1992 to a relatively meager return at the box office. But if you were a kid in the '90s or early 2000s, there's a good chance you saw it on repeat thanks to the local library.

Starring alongside Samantha Mathis, Jonathan Ward, Christian Slater, and Robin Williams (in his first animated film role, prior to "Aladdin"), Curry voiced the supernatural villain of the film, Hexxus — an evil force of destruction that returns to the magical rainforest of Ferngully when humans invade and begin demolishing the forest. Needless to say, it's a film that's message holds up 34 years later.