The Star Wars Character You Likely Don't Realize Tim Curry Played

Though Tim Curry has largely left the spotlight, there's no denying that he has accumulated a mighty and absolutely legendary filmography. During his decades-long career, he lent his acting talents to big screen favorites like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Clue," and "Muppet Treasure Island," as well as television endeavors including "Over the Top," "Monk," and "Criminal Minds." Simultaneously, Curry has left his mark on several of pop culture's most beloved franchises. For example, he played a pretty major character in the "Star Wars" franchise for a time in a voice acting capacity.

In Season 5 and Season 6 of the iconic animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" — a project with a fascinating history behind it — Curry was responsible for the voice of none other than Chancellor Sheev Palpatine, better known as Darth Sidious. He makes his uncredited debut in the Season 5 episode "Revival," wrapping up his run on the program with Season 6's "Sacrifice." He was the second actor to take on the Palpatine role for "The Clone Wars," with actor Ian Abercrombie providing the voice of the scheming politician and secret Sith Lord for 29 episodes before his death in 2012.

Even before Curry's first performance as Palpatine made it to the small screen, "Clone Wars" supervising director Dave Filoni knew he was the right actor for the job.