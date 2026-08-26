The Only Steve Rogers Explainer You Need Before Avengers: Doomsday

The return of Steve Rogers is one reason why "Avengers: Doomsday" will blow us all away in 2026. The film sees Earth's mightiest heroes joining the X-Men and the Fantastic Four in a battle against the despotic Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) for the fate of the multiverse. It remains to be seen how exactly Steve Rogers will come back, given that "Endgame," true to its name, seemed to resolve his storyline definitively. Chris Evans did cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine" as Johnny Storm (reprising the role from the mid-2000s "Fantastic Four" films), but for years, it seemed like his time as Steve Rogers was over.

Rumors that Evans would return as Captain America swirled as early as 2021, despite denials from the actor and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. However, in a 2023 interview with GQ, Evans said, "Yeah, maybe," when questioned about returning to Marvel. He continued, "But I'm also very precious with it. It's something that I am very proud of...I wouldn't want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab."

Considering the pride Evans has in playing the beloved Marvel hero (which incidentally made him one of the highest-grossing actors of all time), one hopes that "Avengers: Doomsday" will do justice to Steve Rogers. His amazing story spans nearly 100 years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so if you want to catch up, be sure to click on the above video for the ultimate Steve Rogers recap.