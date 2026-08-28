5 Netflix Shows Way Better Than Outer Banks

"Outer Banks" has been one of Netflix's most popular shows since its first season premiered in 2020, but all good things (and teen dramas) must come to an end. Six years and five seasons later, fans have bid farewell to John B. Routledge (Chase Stokes) and his friends, their treasure-hunting hijinks, and the eternal, mythical rivalry between those two sacred institutions, the Kooks and Pogues.

Whatever will we do in the aftermath? Where will we get our fix of maritime murder, adolescent crime, and young love? Well, friends, fear not. Netflix has plenty of other series perfect for "OBX" fans, from more grown-up versions of the show to other teen series that deliver the same high-stakes interpersonal drama the cool kids crave. And yes, some of them are even better.

Before that subscription lapses or you bite the bullet on a rewatch, give these five Netflix shows that are better than "Outer Banks" a try.