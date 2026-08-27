5 Western Movies Way Better Than Dutton Ranch

Howard Hawks directed one of the best Westerns of all time with the almighty "Rio Bravo," but it isn't his only great genre effort starring John Wayne. "Red River" sees the Duke play a tough rancher who adopts a son to raise as his heir following a devastating attack on a wagon train. However, Wayne's character also risks going broke, so he must embark on an epic cattle drive or risk losing everything.

"Red River" contains themes that will appeal to fans of "Dutton Ranch." Both stories center around a father and his adopted son, but Rip Wheeler and Carter (Finn Little) don't butt heads as often as Wayne's character and his kid do here. Meanwhile, the film taps into the dangers associated with ranching, which is the premise of every "Yellowstone" show.

Wayne also gives one of his best performances in "Red River." His cowboy is a stubborn, complex, tyrant who wouldn't seem out of place in the Dutton family, making him far removed from the noble heroes he was typically known for playing. If you want to watch an epic, morally grey Western, then look no further than this gem.