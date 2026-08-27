5 Western Movies Way Better Than Dutton Ranch
Following "Yellowstone" was always going to be a difficult task, especially since the show's final season upset so many fans. Fortunately, "Dutton Ranch" is an enjoyable sequel to Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western series that continues the story of Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser). The show follows them as they settle down in Texas after leaving Montana, bringing them into contact with rival ranchers and the cartel. As it stands, "Dutton Ranch" ranks among the best "Yellowstone" shows, but only time will tell if it can maintain that momentum.
That said, there are many Westerns out there that are even better than "Dutton Ranch." This list will look at some of them, covering classics and underrated gems (one of which even features stars from "Dutton Ranch" and "Yellowstone"). Our chosen flicks also share thematic and narrative similarities with "Dutton Ranch," so fans of the Paramount+ show should find plenty to enjoy.
Red River (1948)
Howard Hawks directed one of the best Westerns of all time with the almighty "Rio Bravo," but it isn't his only great genre effort starring John Wayne. "Red River" sees the Duke play a tough rancher who adopts a son to raise as his heir following a devastating attack on a wagon train. However, Wayne's character also risks going broke, so he must embark on an epic cattle drive or risk losing everything.
"Red River" contains themes that will appeal to fans of "Dutton Ranch." Both stories center around a father and his adopted son, but Rip Wheeler and Carter (Finn Little) don't butt heads as often as Wayne's character and his kid do here. Meanwhile, the film taps into the dangers associated with ranching, which is the premise of every "Yellowstone" show.
Wayne also gives one of his best performances in "Red River." His cowboy is a stubborn, complex, tyrant who wouldn't seem out of place in the Dutton family, making him far removed from the noble heroes he was typically known for playing. If you want to watch an epic, morally grey Western, then look no further than this gem.
Giant (1956)
Like the Fast and Furious franchise before it, family is the central theme of "Dutton Ranch." It's also a story about preserving one family's legacy through the epic highs and lows of ranching. The family finds itself engulfed in feuds with powerful rivals, but the show also makes time for romance. If you want to watch a great movie with similar elements, add George Stevens' "Giant" to your watchlist.
Based on Edna Ferber's novel of the same name, "Giant" is an ambitious story that spans 25 years. The tale follows Jordan Benedict Jr. (Rock Hudson) as he falls in love, becomes a respected rancher, family man, and millionaire. However, Jordan — or Bick to his friends — faces competition from Jett Rink (James Dean), a bitter fella consumed by wealth.
"Giant" is a movie that lives up to its title, as evidenced by its 201-minute run time — but the film earns its length. It also holds the distinction of being Dean's final role, and while that's sad, we can find comfort in knowing he went out on a high.
No Country for Old Men (2007)
If you're in the mood for another violent neo-Western set in Texas, the Coen Brothers' "No Country for Old Men" will scratch your itch. This one tells the story of a lowly hunter (Josh Brolin) who goes on the lam after finding a substantial amount of money in the desert. Unfortunately, it belongs to some very bad people, and they send a psychopath (Javier Bardem) to hunt down the thief.
"Dutton Ranch" isn't afraid to get dark and dangerous. There are several scenes involving bloodshed and conflict that get under the skin, but it's tame compared to "No Country for Old Men." The Coen's thriller is a borderline horror film, and Bardem's character stalks through it like a slasher villain. In fact, he's one of the most menacing characters in movie history.
Like "Dutton Ranch," "No Country for Old Men" takes place in a modern world populated by characters who still believe in frontier justice. What's more, Cormac McCarthy — who wrote the book "No Country for Old Men" is based on — was supposedly a fan of Taylor Sheridan's work, so he might approve of this adaptation being recommended to "Dutton Ranch" viewers.
Shane (1953)
At its heart, "Dutton Ranch" is a story about trying to leave the past behind. Beth and Rip just want to own a ranch and live happily ever after, but that's easier said than done with rival dynasties and cartel members around. They'll never escape the life of violence, making them fitting bedfellows with Alan Ladd's title character in George Stevens' "Shane."
"Shane" sees the eponymous gunslinger pulled into a violent conflict when he agrees to help farmers stave off a corrupt baron and his goons. The premise isn't unlike that of countless other Westerns, but "Shane" soars above most as our hero is a man out of time and full of regrets stemming from his dark past. You can feel his burdens, which is a testament to Ladd's performance. However, Shane is also the type of antihero who oozes cool — even in the face of danger.
The battle between the farmers and the baron echoes Beth and Rip's journey, as they must also protect their land and families from corrupt predators. Like Shane, they aren't goody-two-shoes, but want to do better — making them better than their enemies.
Open Range (2003)
Kevin Costner's "Yellowstone" exit is still upsetting, and the way he was written out of the series means that there's little chance of seeing him on "Dutton Ranch." However, Taylor Sheridan's saga isn't the only good Western he's been part of. "Open Range," which he directed and starred in, is as great as they come.
Here, Costner and Robert Duvall play ranchers who get into a dispute with a tyrannical cattle baron. From that moment on, violence is inevitable, and "Open Range" goes on to deliver one of the greatest gunfights in movie history. However, the film also allows its characters to breathe, and is quite moving at times.
"Open Range" is a story about ranchers standing up to tyrants, so "Dutton Ranch" and "Yellowstone" fans will enjoy it. What's more, "Dutton Ranch" fans will be happy to see Annette Bening as part of the ensemble. Her character here is much nicer than Beulah Jackson, but she's compelling all the same.