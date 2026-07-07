Why Kevin Costner Left Yellowstone, According To Creator Taylor Sheridan

There is precedent for a popular series replacing its main character with younger members mid-run. For instance, after History's "Vikings" killed Travis Fimmel's charismatic Ragnar Lothbrok in Season 4, his surviving family members took over for the remaining two of the show's six-season run. However, "Yellowstone" was a juggernaut on a whole other level, and during his appearance on the podcast, Taylor Sheridan explained how this affected the stakes of letting go of a star of Costner's caliber.

"It was such a huge hit," Sheridan said. "The notion of giving up a hit before it had run out of juice to squeeze is very foreign to a network. There was even pressure from some of the cable companies wanting to put it in their deals, that they were going to get an X-number of seasons of 'Yellowstone' to re-up what this cable company is. That's the power of a really big hit show."

Things famously played out quite differently than initially envisioned. Costner ended up staying beyond the originally planned three seasons, and his somewhat dramatic exit ultimately led to Sheridan ending "Yellowstone" after five seasons. Then again, "Marshals" and "Dutton Ranch" are keeping the Dutton family's story alive on CBS and Paramount+, so all things considered, it's hard to see Paramount being too concerned by the original show's end.