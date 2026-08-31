How Strong Is Thanos In The MCU Vs The Comics?

Marvel started making big mistakes after "Avengers: Endgame," but for its first three phases, it was a consistent blockbuster machine that steadily built toward a final confrontation with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's then-ultimate big bad: Thanos (Josh Brolin). The Mad Titan turned out to be a true threat to the entire cosmos, thanks to his relentless quest to solve overpopulation with the novel tactic of using the Infinity Stones to wipe half the universe's population from existence — a goal that he temporarily achieved at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War."

Thanos, of course, was not an original creation for the movies. In the comics, this incredibly powerful, mutated Eternal has been a terrible threat to the fabric of creation for decades, and whenever his name is mentioned, Marvel characters tend to be in trouble.

There are certain things that the MCU Thanos and the Marvel Comics version have in common, while there are others that make them incredibly different and thus difficult to juxtapose. However, they both have shared baseline abilities and feats that make specific aspects reasonably easy to equate, such as their strength. But just how strong is Thanos in the MCU, and can he hold a torch to his counterpart in the comics? Let's find out.