The Only Cyclops Explainer You Need Before Avengers: Doomsday
Last year, Marvel Studios thrilled audiences with a teaser trailer promising that "The X-Men Will Return" in the highly anticipated "Avengers: Doomsday." The trailer ends with a dramatic scene in which the X-Man known as Cyclops (James Marsden), wearing a comic-accurate costume in the ruins of the X-Mansion, removes his ruby quartz visor to unleash the full fury of his optic blasts on an unseen enemy. Check out the video above for everything you need to know about Cyclops before heading to the multiplex to see "Avengers: Doomsday."
James Marsden originated the role of the straightlaced team leader Scott Summers in the first 20th Century Fox "X-Men" film, released in 2000. The mutant paramour of the telepath Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) and the rival to the lone wolf Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Cyclops has also been played by Tim Pocock and Tye Sheridan in the "X-Men" prequels — but the cinematic X-Men timeline is incredibly complicated, so you may need a refresher.
"Avengers: Doomsday" test screenings are already turning heads, and excitement for the sequel to the box office record-smashing "Avengers: Endgame" is at an all-time high. The much-hyped return of the X-Men is just one of the reasons why the movie will blow us away in 2026.
James Marsden said yes to Avengers: Doomsday without reading the script
"Avengers: Doomsday" introduces Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, a supervillain so great that the X-Men, Avengers, and Fantastic Four will have to join forces across the multiverse to stop him. Upon Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, comic book fans hoped that the X-Men — a team of superpowered mutants who protect a world that hates and fears them — would finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As early as 2020, James Marsden said that he would be "totally open" to playing Cyclops again.
His return to the franchise wasn't announced until five years later, however, with the "Jury Duty" and "Sonic the Hedgehog" actor telling Entertainment Weekly that his "Doomsday" casting was "a nice little homecoming to a role that really put me on the map." Keeping this in mind, it isn't surprising that when Marvel came calling, it took little to convince Marsden to don Cyclops' iconic visor once again.
In a 2026 interview with ComicBook.com to promote the movie "Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice," Marsden stated, "We talked about what my involvement would be and everything, but I hadn't actually read the script yet. So that was something like, yeah, sure, yes, of course." What does the future hold for Cyclops in the MCU? We'll have to wait until "Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters to find out, but in the meantime, watch the above video for the ultimate Cyclops explainer.