The Only Cyclops Explainer You Need Before Avengers: Doomsday

"Avengers: Doomsday" introduces Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, a supervillain so great that the X-Men, Avengers, and Fantastic Four will have to join forces across the multiverse to stop him. Upon Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, comic book fans hoped that the X-Men — a team of superpowered mutants who protect a world that hates and fears them — would finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As early as 2020, James Marsden said that he would be "totally open" to playing Cyclops again.

His return to the franchise wasn't announced until five years later, however, with the "Jury Duty" and "Sonic the Hedgehog" actor telling Entertainment Weekly that his "Doomsday" casting was "a nice little homecoming to a role that really put me on the map." Keeping this in mind, it isn't surprising that when Marvel came calling, it took little to convince Marsden to don Cyclops' iconic visor once again.

In a 2026 interview with ComicBook.com to promote the movie "Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice," Marsden stated, "We talked about what my involvement would be and everything, but I hadn't actually read the script yet. So that was something like, yeah, sure, yes, of course." What does the future hold for Cyclops in the MCU? We'll have to wait until "Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters to find out, but in the meantime, watch the above video for the ultimate Cyclops explainer.