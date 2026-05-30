5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like For All Mankind

Since 2019, the Apple TV original series "For All Mankind" has been blowing audiences away with its innovative story, exceptional performances, and alternate-history concept that keeps viewers hooked. Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, "For All Mankind" imagines a different world than our own; specifically, a world where the "space race" between the Soviet Union and the United States went quite differently. In the world of "For All Mankind," the Soviet Union "won" that race initially — by the Soviet Union making it to the moon before the United States in this universe — only for it to go on in perpetuity as the two countries keep trying to outdo each other.

Across five seasons so far — with a sixth and final season confirmed and a spin-off called "Star City" — "For All Mankind" has kept audiences fully captivated. So what shows should you check out if you've already seen every available episode of "For All Mankind" multiple times? The fun thing about this particular series is that it's not just a space drama, it's a full revisionist history ... and presents a world that's similar yet intriguingly different from our own. What that means is there's a truly wide variety of TV shows that'll pair perfectly with a full-series watch of "For All Mankind." From other shows about space exploration to other stories about how history could have gone differently, here are five shows you should check out if you love "For All Mankind," which wrapped up its fifth season on May 29, 2026.