Jennifer Connelly's Apple TV Sci-Fi Series Is A Hidden Gem Worth Watching

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Apple TV is kind of killing it on the science fiction front. Along with buzzy shows like "Severance," "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," "Foundation," "Silo," and "For All Mankind," Apple has a wealth of amazing series that haven't gotten the attention they deserve for one reason or another. If you've been wondering why you don't hear from Jennifer Connelly much anymore, that's partly because she has been busy making one of these hidden gem shows: "Dark Matter."

This isn't the same "Dark Matter" that Syfy canceled after three seasons in 2017, mind you. The Connelly version is its own thing, and it also happens to be one of the 10 best sci-fi shows on Apple TV. The reality-bending series revolves around physicist and family man Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), whose life is turned upside down when another version of Jason sends him to an alternate reality and attempts to take over his life. Connelly plays Jason's wife, Daniela, who lives a very different life in this new reality.

Full of mind-bending twists and interesting thought experiments about what a person's life can become in completely different circumstances, "Dark Matter" is a great show for anyone who likes their science fiction both cerebral and exciting. It's been well received by critics and audiences alike, with scores of 81% and 80% on the Tomatometer and the Popcornmeter, respectively.