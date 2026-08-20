Does Insidious: Out Of The Further Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Contains spoilers for "Insidious: Out of the Further"

Before going into "Insidious: Out of the Further," you'll probably need a quick recap of what's come before, even if we're mostly following new characters who are exploring the Further, the terrifying realm where demons and malevolent ghosts reside. Even though 2023's "Insidious: The Red Door" felt like the conclusion of the franchise, "Out of the Further" proves it still has life, but the movie still have life once the credits roll?

There is one mid-credits scene that plays shortly into the end titles. But to talk about it, we have to spoil what happens at the end, so consider this your extra warning.

Gemma (Amelia Eve) is a courier; she can transport objects (and beings) from the Further into the real world and vice versa. The evil Cyrus Lam (Sam Spruell) uses this to bring demons and ghosts to Earth, but Gemma tricks him by transporting her entity-filled house back to the Further. This doesn't sit well with the malevolent forces Cyrus promised freedom, and they attack him.

After the credits, we get an extra scene of Cyrus strapped to a dentist chair, which was previously part of a horrific set piece earlier in the movie. Then, a dentist ghost walks into the room with a mean-looking drill. It seems that as part of Cyrus' torture, the dentist ghost has drilled right into his teeth, leaving audiences with one last visceral image before the film ends.