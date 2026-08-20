Does Insidious: Out Of The Further Have A Post-Credits Scene?
Contains spoilers for "Insidious: Out of the Further"
Before going into "Insidious: Out of the Further," you'll probably need a quick recap of what's come before, even if we're mostly following new characters who are exploring the Further, the terrifying realm where demons and malevolent ghosts reside. Even though 2023's "Insidious: The Red Door" felt like the conclusion of the franchise, "Out of the Further" proves it still has life, but the movie still have life once the credits roll?
There is one mid-credits scene that plays shortly into the end titles. But to talk about it, we have to spoil what happens at the end, so consider this your extra warning.
Gemma (Amelia Eve) is a courier; she can transport objects (and beings) from the Further into the real world and vice versa. The evil Cyrus Lam (Sam Spruell) uses this to bring demons and ghosts to Earth, but Gemma tricks him by transporting her entity-filled house back to the Further. This doesn't sit well with the malevolent forces Cyrus promised freedom, and they attack him.
After the credits, we get an extra scene of Cyrus strapped to a dentist chair, which was previously part of a horrific set piece earlier in the movie. Then, a dentist ghost walks into the room with a mean-looking drill. It seems that as part of Cyrus' torture, the dentist ghost has drilled right into his teeth, leaving audiences with one last visceral image before the film ends.
Insidious: Out of the Further closes a chapter rather than opening another door
Horror aficionados often stay through the credits for a tease of what's to come next. That's what happened with the post-credits scene of "Insidious: The Red Door" where Dalton Lambert's (Ty Simpkins) door is seemingly closed for good, only for a light over it to flicker back on. It suggests the Lipstick-Face Demon (Joseph Bishara), who's been terrorizing the Lambert family for several movies, could return.
And it does. We get a brief glimpse of it in "Out of the Further" as one of the many entities that hitches a ride into the material plane of existence. Gemma quickly sends them back, but while the Lipstick-Face Demon is still out there, don't expect to see Cyrus Lam again soon. All of the other malevolent forces appeared ticked off that his plan failed, so it's unlikely he'll get another chance to manipulate Gemma and her family members.
This could work in the franchise's favor moving forward. While the Lambert family have appeared in multiple installments, entries like "Insidious: Chapter 3" have focused on wholly new people. The most consistent presence is demonologist Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye), who's always around to provide much-needed exposition regarding the Further.
Going forward, the "Insidious" franchise might adopt an anthology format involving different families dealing with supernatural threats. With so many solid entires in the "Insidious" franchise so far, this series clearly has a lot of life left in it.