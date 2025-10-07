All 5 Insidious Movies Ranked

As a franchise, "Insidious" scares by taking the viewer into the astral plane. This realm holds the ability to unleash unspeakable horrors, especially if the characters venture into the shadowy zone known as "The Further," which is essentially purgatory for all the naughty spirits that you don't ever want to meet. Seriously, there's no place for Casper the Friendly Ghost here, because this is the hangout spot for the likes of the Lipstick-Face Demon (Joseph Bishara) and the Bride in Black (Philip Friedman and Tom Fitzpatrick).

The same team behind "Saw" brought "Insidious" to life in 2010, with Leigh Whannell penning the script and James Wan directing the movie. Since then, the story has expanded further into various prequels and sequels. There seems to be no end in sight for this franchise either, as the "Insidious" timeline has so much to it that we had to step in to help explain it. It more than rivals the lore of the similar horror franchise "The Conjuring."

In terms of ranking the "Insidious" movies, it's important to look at the franchise as a whole and how the various stories tie into each other. Resultantly, the below isn't based on Rotten Tomatoes rankings, but instead the common sense applied by franchise fans.