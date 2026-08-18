The Only Recap You Need Before Insidious: Out Of The Further
Every "Insidious" movie so far has been creepy and fascinating in its own way. They've all helped to build the mythology around the ghostly purgatory realm known as the Further, as well the people who can astral travel there and the demonic evils that lie within it. Movie number six arrives in cineplexes on August 21, 2026, and Looper's video above is a great way to remind yourself of the story so far before watching "Insidious: Out of the Further."
Written and directed by Jacob Chase, "Insidious: Out of the Further" brings back paranormal investigator Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye), whose presence here might suggest that the movie takes place before the events of the first "Insidious" movie. What's more, the movie's trailer suggests that it will experiment by adding a touch of the classic fear of dentists to the usual "Insidious" fare, which sounds like an interesting development to say the least.
Out of the Further adds new elements to Insidious lore
"Insidious: Out of the Further" focuses on Gemma (Alice Eve), a young mother who becomes the franchise's latest character to have the ability to explore the horrors of the Further. Unfortunately, her particular gift comes with a nasty twist: She can bring the demons of the Further back to the real world with her. This, according to the trailer, makes her a person of particular interest to the creatures of the Further — and may risk a full-on demon invasion of the real world.
All five "Insidious" movies all have creepy demonic presences, but "Insidious: Out of the Further" takes things, well, further than ever before. The franchise has been in good form when it comes to scares — 2023's "Insidious: The Red Door" had moments that made our skin crawl. As such, there's no reason to believe that "Out of the Further" won't deliver on this front. But before you go to see it, make sure to check out Looper's video above so you're all caught up on everything "Insidious" going into the latest entry.