The Only Recap You Need Before Insidious: Out Of The Further

Every "Insidious" movie so far has been creepy and fascinating in its own way. They've all helped to build the mythology around the ghostly purgatory realm known as the Further, as well the people who can astral travel there and the demonic evils that lie within it. Movie number six arrives in cineplexes on August 21, 2026, and Looper's video above is a great way to remind yourself of the story so far before watching "Insidious: Out of the Further."

Written and directed by Jacob Chase, "Insidious: Out of the Further" brings back paranormal investigator Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye), whose presence here might suggest that the movie takes place before the events of the first "Insidious" movie. What's more, the movie's trailer suggests that it will experiment by adding a touch of the classic fear of dentists to the usual "Insidious" fare, which sounds like an interesting development to say the least.