Insidious 5: The Red Door Does Have A Post-Credits Scene, Albeit A Brief One [SPOILERS AHEAD]

Contains spoilers for "Insidious 5: The Red Door"

If the "Insidious" franchise has taught us anything, it's that evil never truly dies in horror movies. The evil that dwells within the Further has haunted the Lambert family and others for five movies now, and it's evident that no one knows how to truly stop it. That said, "Insidious 5: The Red Door" is supposed to be the final movie in the mainline film series, but the brief post-credits sequence suggests that Red Face Demon will return for another chilling adventure down the line.

In this one, Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) and his son, Dalton Lambert (Ty Simpkins), set out to put a definitive stop to the evil that's been haunting them for years. Dalton has repressed traumas following his previous brushes with the Further, and he paints the red door that's been appearing in his nightmares. However, by painting the gateway to the Further, Dalton unwittingly allows its terrors to haunt him all over again.

"Insidious 5: The Red Door" ends with Dalton covering up the demonic doorway in his painting, seemingly stopping the evil from escaping. However, the film's post-credit scene shows the light over the door flicking back on, insinuating that the evil will return.