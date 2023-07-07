Insidious 5: The Red Door Does Have A Post-Credits Scene, Albeit A Brief One [SPOILERS AHEAD]
Contains spoilers for "Insidious 5: The Red Door"
If the "Insidious" franchise has taught us anything, it's that evil never truly dies in horror movies. The evil that dwells within the Further has haunted the Lambert family and others for five movies now, and it's evident that no one knows how to truly stop it. That said, "Insidious 5: The Red Door" is supposed to be the final movie in the mainline film series, but the brief post-credits sequence suggests that Red Face Demon will return for another chilling adventure down the line.
In this one, Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) and his son, Dalton Lambert (Ty Simpkins), set out to put a definitive stop to the evil that's been haunting them for years. Dalton has repressed traumas following his previous brushes with the Further, and he paints the red door that's been appearing in his nightmares. However, by painting the gateway to the Further, Dalton unwittingly allows its terrors to haunt him all over again.
"Insidious 5: The Red Door" ends with Dalton covering up the demonic doorway in his painting, seemingly stopping the evil from escaping. However, the film's post-credit scene shows the light over the door flicking back on, insinuating that the evil will return.
The post-credits scene teases more sequels, but don't expect them any time soon
The post-credits scene in "Insidious 5: The Red Door" won't shock most horror fans who are used to seeing spooky icons always return from the grave. This is a successful franchise after all, and its creators might want to get audiences excited for some future installments — even if the filmmakers aren't planning on making any for quite some time.
In an interview with Discussing Film, producer Jason Blum said there are no immediate plans to make a sixth movie. That said, he hasn't ruled out more installments down the line. "[If] someone comes up with some idea in 10 years, who knows? But there's not a plan –- as there has been with every prior Insidious movie — there's no current plan in place for number six."
The post-credits sequence keeps those hopes alive as it's clear Red Face Demon isn't dead. The downside for fans, though, is that he might have to take it easy for a while — at least until Blum and co. want to resurrect him in a compelling way.