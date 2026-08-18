The Only Damage Control Explainer You Need For Spider-Man: Brand New Day

When it comes to screen time and the immediate threat she poses, Jean Grey (Sadie Sink) is the most prominent antagonist in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." However, she's not the real villain of the movie. That questionable honor goes to Bill Metzger (Tramell Tillman), whose Department of Damage Control turns out to be far more nefarious than it initially seems. Watch Looper's video above to learn what this prominent Marvel organization is all about, and how its Marvel Cinematic Universe version differs from the comics.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" features plenty of villain cameos — and Jean, of course, is on her way to become part of the MCU version of the X-Men. This is why it's such a pleasant surprise to see what amounts to an evil bureaucrat as the film's twist villain. While this is the first time we see Metzger himself, Damage Control has been around for quite a while and has become known in the MCU as a group that isn't particularly interested in the welfare of people with abilities. "Brand New Day" builds upon this foundation and reveals that the organization is outright experimenting on people with powers, which ends up killing Jean's sister Sara Grey (Olivia Booth-Ford).