The Only Damage Control Explainer You Need For Spider-Man: Brand New Day
When it comes to screen time and the immediate threat she poses, Jean Grey (Sadie Sink) is the most prominent antagonist in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." However, she's not the real villain of the movie. That questionable honor goes to Bill Metzger (Tramell Tillman), whose Department of Damage Control turns out to be far more nefarious than it initially seems. Watch Looper's video above to learn what this prominent Marvel organization is all about, and how its Marvel Cinematic Universe version differs from the comics.
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" features plenty of villain cameos — and Jean, of course, is on her way to become part of the MCU version of the X-Men. This is why it's such a pleasant surprise to see what amounts to an evil bureaucrat as the film's twist villain. While this is the first time we see Metzger himself, Damage Control has been around for quite a while and has become known in the MCU as a group that isn't particularly interested in the welfare of people with abilities. "Brand New Day" builds upon this foundation and reveals that the organization is outright experimenting on people with powers, which ends up killing Jean's sister Sara Grey (Olivia Booth-Ford).
Damage Control is a constant fixture in MCU shows and Spider-Man films
Officially known as the United States Department of Damage Control, the MCU version of the organization was originally a subsection of S.H.I.E.L.D., but eventually became its own entity. The Department of Damage Control wields considerable power in a world where superheroes and villains are becoming more prominent, though, with the exception of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the MCU has largely confined their operations to Disney+ shows so far.
There have been some hints that the organization is breaking bad even before "Brand New Day," thanks to its portrayal as an uncaring, bureaucratic, supermax prison-operating entity staffed by career-advancing opportunists on "Wonder Man." However, it's not until "Brand New Day" that we see how cruel and corrupt the agency has become under Bill Metzger, one of the "Brand New Day" characters with more meaning than you realized.
Funnily enough, the comics version of Damage Control is simply a construction company that specializes in dealing with the aftermath of superpowered battles. This is similar to Bestman Salvage, Adrian "The Vulture" Toomes' (Michael Keaton) cleanup team-turned-illegal weapon dealers, which ironically lost its rights to work on such sites after Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and the government set up Damage Control. Learn more about this and many other interesting facts about Damage Control by watching Looper's video above.