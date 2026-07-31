Who Is Sara Grey? The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Character Explained

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

Even though there were plenty of clues that Sadie Sink plays Jean Grey in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," it's still a monumental revelation that "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" features one mutant from the Grey family. What may have come as more of a surprise to viewers is that she also has a sister.

As it transpires, Jean's older sister Sara Grey (Olivia Booth-Ford) has the same powers as her, and her fate provides the younger mutant's entire motivation. After Sara is caught by the Department of Damage Control, she mind-controls Jean into escaping the scene so they both won't get caught. From that moment on, Jean wages war on Damage Control, seeking to find and free her sibling with just one clue to go on: a mysterious telepathic message that Sara sent about something called "V-Max."

In the end, Jean's quest comes to a tragic conclusion. We find out that V-Max is simply the brand label of an air vent above a Damage Control holding cell chair, which is the last thing Sara sees before her death during a cruel brain experiment. It's a grim fate, and her comic book counterpart unfortunately isn't much luckier.