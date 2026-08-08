Every Marvel Villain In Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Opening Montage Explained

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" opens with a montage that features more villains than your average Spider-Man film would fit in its entire runtime. You might have blinked and missed some of the antagonists in this rapid-fire presentation, but there's no need to worry. Watching Looper's video above will get you up to date when it comes to the villains in the "Brand New Day" opening –- and their precise role in the Spider-Man lore.

"Brand New Day" begins by showing the audiences just what Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has been up to since the ending of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." This leaves the opening with a lot of ground to cover, not least because "Brand New Day" takes place much further down the MCU timeline than its predecessor. The montage covers a whole four-year time jump by showing how far Peter has come as a crimefighter and a popular New York City fixture. To convey this, the film sacrifices some well-known members of Spidey's rogues gallery by relegating them to cameo status.