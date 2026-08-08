Every Marvel Villain In Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Opening Montage Explained
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" opens with a montage that features more villains than your average Spider-Man film would fit in its entire runtime. You might have blinked and missed some of the antagonists in this rapid-fire presentation, but there's no need to worry. Watching Looper's video above will get you up to date when it comes to the villains in the "Brand New Day" opening –- and their precise role in the Spider-Man lore.
"Brand New Day" begins by showing the audiences just what Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has been up to since the ending of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." This leaves the opening with a lot of ground to cover, not least because "Brand New Day" takes place much further down the MCU timeline than its predecessor. The montage covers a whole four-year time jump by showing how far Peter has come as a crimefighter and a popular New York City fixture. To convey this, the film sacrifices some well-known members of Spidey's rogues gallery by relegating them to cameo status.
Several Spider-Man villains make an appearance in the Brand New Day opening montage
The one classic Spidey villain that's hard to miss in the grand scheme of things is Scorpion, aka Mac Gargan (Michael Mando). Though he didn't have his power armor at the time, Scorpion made his MCU debut in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." In "Brand New Day," the baddie plays a significant role when Jean Gray (Sadie Sink) busts him out of prison and takes control of him, hoping to use his powers against the Department of Damage Control.
However, the opening montage provides B-list Spidey villains aplenty, some of whom are far more difficult to spot. Observant viewers will notice Tombstone (Marvin Jones III), Boomerang (Aidan Kennedy), Ramrod (Billy Clements), and Tarantula using their sparse screen time in impressive-looking fights with the friendly neighborhood superhero. For more information about the well-established comic book characters who briefly appear in the "Brand New Day" opening montage, watch Looper's video above.