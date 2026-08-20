5 Best Western Movies Of The 2020s, According To Letterboxd

They're still making great Westerns, you just have to dig a little bit if you want to find them. Following our recent look at the top five highest rated 21st century Westerns on Letterboxd, we noticed that no films from this decade were in the top five, with Chloe Zhao's "The Rider" (a 2017 festival premiere which released in theaters in 2018) the most recent movie to rank in the upper echelons. Only one film which premiered in 2020 or later made it to the site's top 100, and it was the most underseen in the entire countdown, which got us wondering about what other titles from this decade were next in line for a spot in the best-rated Westerns list.

For the following, we went to the Letterboxd master list of Westerns, filtered by decade, and removed any shorts or TV miniseries which had been added to their database. After that, we removed any movies with fewer than 2,000 logs by users — the threshold for entry on the primary top 100 Westerns list, to ensure that each movie has a cult audience at the absolute bare minimum — but did cross reference with the 2010's list. So any 2019 movies which didn't release in US theaters until 2020 or later would be eligible.

What we found are that the best Westerns this decade were made far away from the American West, with bold, unique takes on the genre more common internationally than in its natural home. Many of the following five movies have flown under the radar (even to us!), so we've used the glowing words of Letterboxd users to argue why you should try and seek these out.