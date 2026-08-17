5 Beloved Western Movies That Were Box Office Flops

The 55 best Western movies of all time reflect the reality that there's endless artistic value in one of the most enduring genres in global cinema. Esteemed filmmakers from John Ford to Jane Campion to Kelly Reichardt (among many others) have seen their creativity and visual instincts flourish within the confines of the Western movie. These titles have not only proven consistently valuable artistically, but they've also often been major moneymakers for Hollywood studios. In the middle of the 20th century, especially, the Western was omnipresent in movie theaters everywhere and kept printing money.

However, just because the genre has frequently proven both long-lasting and lucrative doesn't mean that every single Western ends up making big bucks. Modern flops like "The Lone Ranger" and "A Million Ways to Die in the West" can attest to that first-hand. By the same token, struggling at the box office is not automatically a sign that a Western is deficient as a piece of art. On the contrary, plenty of major Westerns over the years have bombed before becoming cult classics over time.

There are all kinds of reasons why these Westerns didn't initially connect with audiences, just as there are boundless elements that led to them securing passionate fanbases over time. Box office numbers are rarely the entire story. The Western flops that became revered over time epitomize this truth, which is as eternal as the Western's appeal.