5 Biggest DC Universe Movies And TV Shows That Were Canceled (So Far)
Though the entire DC Extended Universe timeline that began with "Man of Steel" in 2013 and ended with "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" 10 years later is gone, that doesn't mean sprawling universes of DC media are over. On the contrary, DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have been creating a successor for the DC Extended Universe. "Creature Commandos" and "Superman" kicked off a new era of interconnected DC Comics storytelling in film and television. Subsequently, the second "Peacemaker" season, "Lanterns," and "Supergirl" were all a part of this project known as the DC Universe.
Back in January 2023, Gunn got the ball rolling on the DC Universe by announcing a deluge of movies and TV shows that would be set in the saga. Several of these projects (like "Superman" and "Lanterns") have come to fruition, but as ardent followers of all things DC know well, many of these proposed concepts have never actually materialized. Like with all studios and big cinematic universes, not every production announced for the DC Universe has made it to screens. Even with that in mind, so far, the five biggest unrealized DC Universe movies and TV shows have left people reeling with disappointment for various reasons.
Whether it's because certain DC characters won't make it to the big screen anytime soon or the creative teams assembled for these defunct endeavors, these five canned DC Universe projects are all tragedies for a variety of fans.
The Authority
James Gunn's "Superman" characters included a slew of figures that have always played critical roles in Superman media, including Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and Lex Luthor. However, there were also some unexpected, lesser-known heroes and villains from DC Comics lore that were littered across the runtime. One such figure was Angela Spica/The Engineer (played by María Gabriela de Faría in "Superman"), someone who was rarely connected to Superman in the comics. However, she is a core member of the DC anti-hero team The Authority, a collection of super-powered individuals determined to make the world better by any means, no matter how gruesome.
This group was supposed to headline "The Authority," the most cryptic and exciting DC Universe movie announced at James Gunn's January 2023 press event. In theory, The Engineer appearing in "Superman" was supposed to be a launchpad towards her showing up with other core Authority members like Jenny Sparks and Midnighter. However, in the three years that followed this announcement, no further momentum was revealed on "The Authority." Even with The Engineer already existing in the DC Universe, Gunn announced in April 2026 that "The Authority" was no longer moving forward at DC Studios.
This was a gravely disappointing development, specifically because it would've been nifty to see such an obscure comic book team make it to the silver screen. What could've been the DC Universe's "Guardians of the Galaxy" instead went unrealized.
Sgt. Rock
Sgt. Rock first appeared in DC Comics in June 1959 before becoming a fixture of various pieces of DC media, including appearing in animated TV shows like "Justice League." Various attempts were made over the years to bring this World War II soldier to the big screen, but for a minute, it looked like the DC Universe was actually going to make this project a reality. No less than "Call Me by Your Name" and "Challengers" director Luca Guadagnino was attached to direct "Sgt. Rock," a DC Studios movie focused on the titular hero.
Initially, Daniel Craig was rumored to be playing Sgt. Rock, though Colin Farrell would later take on the role. The character's significance to the burgeoning DC Universe was reinforced through Sgt. Rock appearing in a single "Creature Commandos" episode. Like The Engineer and "The Authority," though, Sgt. Rock becoming canonically a part of the DC Universe wasn't enough to guarantee his solo movie's existence. By spring 2015, Guadagnino's "Sgt. Rock" was no longer on the DC Universe movie roster. Initially, there were plans for DC Studios to keep pursuing "Sgt. Rock" with a new creative team.
However, the production has languished without any further updates since Guadagnino left. It's safe to say "Sgt. Rock" is a no-go for now as DC Studios instead focuses on movies about characters like Wonder Woman, Bane, and Deathstroke. In other words, the solo "Sgt. Rock" film lost the battle and the war.
The David Jenkins' version of Booster Gold
Booster Gold is a clever superhero in the DC Comics pantheon. The gist of this character is that he's a guy from the future who travels to the modern world to use his futuristic gizmos to technically function as a "hero." Booster Gold's powers and abilities have lots of potential for comedy and quality storytelling. Unsurprisingly, DC Studios zeroed in on him to star in an HBO comedy show that's cycled through several rounds of high-profile HBO talent. Initially, Danny McBride was attached to craft "Booster Gold," though he later left the endeavor. After McBride, "Our Flag Means Death" creator David Jenkins was the next person tasked with bringing Booster Gold into live action.
Jenkins worked tirelessly on this project, which resulted in him announcing in June 2026 that he'd turned in a pilot episode script for "Booster Gold." Just when it looked like his incarnation of this show was moving at a good clip, tragedy struck. At the very end of July 2026, Jenkins announced his version of "Booster Gold" was dead. DC Studios appears to intend to continue pursuing "Booster Gold," however, if those ambitions come to fruition, the hero will be starting over from scratch with a wholly new creative team.
Whatever David Jenkins was cooking up for this kooky DC Comics fixture will forever remain unrealized. Given how good "Our Flag Means Death" was, it's a tragedy this creative union couldn't work out.
Waller
Viola Davis's Amanda Waller has been through a lot in the various live-action DC Comics universes. First established in the DC Extended Universe title "Suicide Squad," Davis was one of the few cast members to return for that film's James Gunn-helmed follow-up, "The Suicide Squad." Shortly after cameoing in the inaugural "Peacemaker" season, it was revealed that a spin-off show focused on the character, "Waller," was brewing. Even once Gunn and company established the DC Universe, "Waller" was still on the table as a major project. For a moment there, Amanda Waller had become the biggest villain in the DC Universe.
In the years that followed, though, no further news materialized on this production, even as Davis made her proper DC Universe debut (via the magic of animation) via appearances in "Creature Commandos." Two years after "Waller" was announced as part of the initial DC Universe slate, Gunn confirmed that they were having problems nailing down the project. The production was subsequently revealed to no longer be on the docket for the DC Universe. With no further appearances by Viola Davis as Waller on the immediate horizon, perhaps this franchise has just moved on to other human DC Comics adversaries like Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr.
Whatever the case, Davis now has more time for countless other acting gigs, including a supporting role in "Children of Blood and Bone." Plus, she can hold her head high that Amanda Waller lasted so long amidst endless DC movie/TV show turbulence.
Paradise Lost
Amongst the very first DC Universe projects announced was a TV show rooted in Wonder Woman's lore. While a proper solo production for Wonder Woman wasn't specified, the slate listed a TV show entitled "Paradise Lost," which focused on drama on the mystical Themyscira island eons before Wonder Woman was born. This fantastical realm, where one of the most famous DC heroes grew up, would be the centerpiece of its own DC Universe TV show. This sounded rife with potential, especially since one of the best screen adaptations of Wonder Woman was for television.
A few years into the early development of "Paradise Lost," Kira Snyder and Janet Lin were quietly revealed as writers on the show. Who was the "Paradise Lost" showrunner, or even if the show had gotten far enough to hire someone for that gig, remains a mystery. Eventually, "Paradise Lost" fizzled out, which wasn't especially surprising. Whereas "Booster Gold" had a major writer from a hit HBO show attached to it and "Waller" starred an Oscar winning performer, "Paradise Lost" had remained nebulous in terms of what talent was working on it. The show suddenly going kaput didn't yet feel like a waste of people's time or potential.
Plus, the DC Universe is apparently gearing up to deliver a new Wonder Woman movie. With that production on the horizon, the focus is now on launching projects focused on Themyscira's most famous resident rather than delving into the island's more distant lore.