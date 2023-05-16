Amanda Waller Has Become The Biggest Villain In The DC Universe

"Dawn of DC: Primer" #1 by Joshua Williamson, Leandro Fernandez, Daniela Miwa, and Troy Peteri from DC Comics, part of the Dawn of DC Initiative, follows the events of "Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths." Despite the heroes saving the day during the event, Task Force X leader Amanda Waller doesn't believe metahumans having unchecked power is the solution to peace. It's once again highlighted she spoke with the Council of Light, a mysterious organization of big players in the DC Universe (seen in "Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths" #7), which was last seen permitting Waller to take down the heroes by any means necessary.

Operating outside her usual parameters, Waller meets with a large group of villains. Calling their recent team-up with Deathstroke in "Dark Crisis" a mistake, Waller tells the villains they should have come to her instead. However, she receives immediate pushback at her request, with the villain knowing full well how poorly she treated members of the Suicide Squad. When Waller tells the villains to accept or say goodbye to the offer, someone pulls a gun on her. However, Waller shows her dominance by quickly putting a bullet through their head.

The remaining villains stand around the pool of blood, stunned, with Waller asking them if they have any more objections. She then reveals her offer: A promise of a total pardon and clear records for anyone who kills a superhero. The issue ends with a group picture of the greatest heroes on Earth and beyond — including Superman, Shazam, Nightwing, Batman, Flash, Aquaman, and more — with targets painted on their heads. Waller promises to "let them have their day in the sun, while I stay in the shadows and aim for their heads."