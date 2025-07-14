How James Gunn's Superman Characters Should Really Look

Superman is one of the most popular figures in modern culture. We all know what he's supposed to look like — black hair with a curl in the front, strong physique, and a blue and red outfit with a noticeable "S" in the center. For the most part, David Corenswet nails the look. He's someone who looks like he came out of a Superman factory, tailor-made to play this part. When he's Superman, everything looks perfect. The main noticeable difference that might throw some fans off is the design of the "S." It bears a strong resemblance to the emblem Superman wore in the "Kingdom Come" comic storyline, written by Mark Waid with art from Alex Ross. The bottom of the "S" blends into the lower half of the frame as opposed to being a singular "S."

James Gunn was clearly influenced by "Kingdom Come" to a degree, considering one of the small details in "Superman" is a Mark Waid Easter egg. But let's look at Clark Kent's aesthetic. He's clearly meant to be a Superman for the Gen Z generation since he has a broccoli perm, a popular hairstyle among the kids these days. It helps differentiate him from previous Clark Kents and adds to the idea that no one can tell Clark is actually Superman, hypno glasses or not.

Accuracy Man's Score: 7/10 — When you look at Corenswet, you see Superman. That's really all you need at the end of the day. But he's coming from a long lineage of live-action Supermen, including George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, Tom Welling, Henry Cavill, and so many others. He may be different in some ways, but it allows him to put his unique stamp on the iconic character.