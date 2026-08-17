What Happened To Hayden Panettiere's Brother Jansen?

Hayden and Jansen Panettiere were very close, and as such, losing her brother was an incredibly difficult ordeal for the actress. "He was my only sibling, and it was my job to protect him," Panettiere told People in 2024. "When I lost him, I felt like I lost half of my soul."

To make things worse, Panettiere was just coming off a series of serious personal life struggles and enjoying her comeback in "Scream 6" when Jansen died. In the People interview, she said that the paparazzi attention in the wake of the tragedy worsened her already existing agoraphobia, and the stress caused physical changes and self esteem issues. Throughout all this, she also dealt with the grief from her brother's death — something she suspected she'd never fully get over. However, she also noted that the tragedy granted her a whole new perspective.

"When something that massive has happened to you, you really learn to pick your fights and just not let the little things upset you," Panettiere told People about coping with her brother's death. "Because once something so horrific, so deep, so catastrophic happens in your life, there's not much that can really rock you."