Hayden Panettiere, Heroes And Scream Star, Dead At 36

Actress Hayden Panettiere of "Heroes," "Scream," and "Nashville" fame has died on Sunday, August 16, 2026. She was 36 years old. The cause of her death has not been made public.

The news of Panettiere's death was confirmed by the actress' father, Skip Panettiere, in a statement to ABC News. "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden," the statement read. "She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen." The statement also asked for privacy for Panettiere's family.

A talented singer and actress, Panettiere started her screen acting career in 1996, appearing in over 70 projects over the course of the years. Panettiere's best movie and TV performances consistently made her a highlight of any project she appeared in. Looper's condolences go to her family and loved ones.