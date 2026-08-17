Hayden Panettiere, Heroes And Scream Star, Dead At 36
Actress Hayden Panettiere of "Heroes," "Scream," and "Nashville" fame has died on Sunday, August 16, 2026. She was 36 years old. The cause of her death has not been made public.
The news of Panettiere's death was confirmed by the actress' father, Skip Panettiere, in a statement to ABC News. "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden," the statement read. "She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen." The statement also asked for privacy for Panettiere's family.
A talented singer and actress, Panettiere started her screen acting career in 1996, appearing in over 70 projects over the course of the years. Panettiere's best movie and TV performances consistently made her a highlight of any project she appeared in. Looper's condolences go to her family and loved ones.
Tributes for Hayden Panettiere are pouring in
The unexpected death of a star as young and talented as Hayden Panettiere is a shock to the whole entertainment world, and the late actress' peers have already started expressing their profound sadness. "What an amazing talent you were....so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you...an old, wise soul with such a deep heart," Panettiere's "Custody" co-star Viola Davis wrote in an Instagram post. "I love you. Don't be gone. Don't be gone. Please. Please," Selma Blair commented on Panettiere's final Instagram post.
Panettiere was in the spotlight for the vast majority of her life, and the public was able to observe her transformation from childhood to "Nashville." A prominent performer whose body of work ranged from singing and live-action acting to voice roles in video games and animations, Panettiere collaborated with a great many people and impacted fans across genres. While we rarely heard about Panettiere in her final years, the reactions to her tragic death show that she is much loved and missed.