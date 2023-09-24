Former Child Stars You May Not Know Passed Away

Getting into acting is already one of the most competitive career fields imaginable, with every aspiring performer needing a mix of raw talent and a dose of good luck to make it in Hollywood. It can be even more challenging for child actors, who must navigate the complicated and sometimes dangerous entertainment world with a developing mind. As such, the field of young performing artists has gained an unsavory reputation over time, credited with burning out some of the brightest stars before their time.

Unfortunately, many former child actors are no longer with us. For some, it was a medical condition that eventually became unmanageable, while for others their deaths occurred under far more preventable circumstances. You may recognize them better by either their work or by their name, but at least a few are sure to surprise you. So below, we'll be remembering some of the most famous former child stars you may not know passed away.