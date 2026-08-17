Hayden Panettiere's Final Instagram Post Is Truly Heartbreaking

The death of Hayden Panettiere on August 16, 2026 has sent the world reeling. The 36-year-old star's sudden and unexpected passing has caused many to look into her vast body of work and her social media, including her Instagram account.

For mournful fans and colleagues, Panettiere's final Instagram post Is a heartbreaking thing — not because it's sad, but because it shows the actress so happy and vital. The image shows Panettiere in a clearly joyful mood, striking a playful expression while embracing photographer Randall Slavin. "Good times and good friends," the caption reads.

The black and white photo's comments are a far more somber affair than the post itself. There, colleagues and fans have left their tributes and final goodbyes, expressing their hurt and disbelief over Panettiere's death. Among them is actress Selma Blair, who left several comments. "I love you. Don't be gone. Don't be gone. Please. Please," Blair wrote in one of them.