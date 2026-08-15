Ahsoka Season 2 Is Bringing The Most Famous Star Wars Expanded Universe Story To Live-Action

Nearly three years since the end of the first season, Star Wars fans finally have a proper trailer for "Ahsoka" Season 2, and it's the closest we've come in the Disney era to a true adaptation of "Heir to the Empire." The 1991 novel, written by Star Wars legend Timothy Zahn, is widely credited with properly kickstarting the old Expanded Universe, turning it from a disordered collection of books and comics into a true successor to the original trilogy with a sequenced, complex narrative. And now, with "Ahsoka" Season 2, fans may be getting a proper live-action version, bringing a new rendition of the fan-favorite story to the modern Star Wars canon.

The new trailer splits its time between two galaxies — the main Star Wars one, where Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and his Nightsister allies declare war on the New Republic, and the strange new galaxy discovered in Season 1, where Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) are now stranded. It's the former where old EU fans may find the most to get excited about, with a montage of massive space battles between Thrawn's forces and the New Republic fleet, featuring familiar fighter designs from the original trilogy (and a few details "Star Wars Rebels" fans may pick up on in particular).

For years, it's been theorized that Dave Filoni was working up to a proper "Heir to the Empire" movie with Thrawn's return, and some official Lucasfilm announcements even supported the theory. That ship may have sailed after "The Mandalorian and Grogu" fell short at the box office, but we could still be getting the adaptation on Disney+.