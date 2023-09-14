Who Is Thrawn: Ahsoka's Big Bad & Why She Is Trying To Stop Him Explained

If you've been keeping up with "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka," odds are you've heard the name Grand Admiral Thrawn. That's because the iconic "Star Wars" villain is not only name-dropped throughout Seasons 2 and 3 of "The Mandalorian," but is also at the center of "Ahsoka" Season 1's story. The latter Disney+ series has picked up where "Star Wars Rebels" left off by following Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) as they try to locate both Thrawn and the man responsible for his galactic exile, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

Neither "The Mandalorian" nor "Ahsoka" have done much to explain who Thrawn is to casual "Star Wars" fans, though. As a result, some viewers may not know much about the villain. With that in mind, the first thing fans should know is that Thrawn does, indeed, pose a very big threat to the New Republic. The character, a blue-skinned, red-eyed Imperial Grand Admiral, is one of the smartest and most ruthless tacticians that has ever been featured in the "Star Wars" franchise.

A well-respected Imperial official, Thrawn is known not only for his strategic insight but also for his belief that the only way to defeat his enemies is to understand the cultures and histories of their peoples. During his military career, he earned the trust, loyalty, and fear of all of his fellow Imperials and is said to have been viewed by Emperor Palpatine himself as one of his most valuable followers. For all these reasons and more, Thrawn represents a major threat to the stability of a post-Empire galaxy, which is why Ahsoka is so desperate to prevent his return.