Avengers: Doomsday's Second Trailer Has Marvel Fans Saying The Same Thing

A new look at "Avengers: Doomsday" was released during the Disney fan event D23, and fans are in agreement: this trailer should have been released first.

This major crossover event, which will bring the original X-Men actors back into the fray for the first time in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, released its first trailer on Monday, July 20 ... and after the D23 trailer drop at San Diego Comic-Con, fans can't figure out why that trailer released when Marvel had this one up its proverbial sleeve.

On Reddit, users were pretty straightforward about how much they preferred this "special look" at "Avengers: Doomsday" to the previous trailer. "Now THAT'S a trailer," original poster u/ChiefLee22 wrote. u/nicolasb51942003 agreed: "WHY COULDN'T THEY MAKE THIS THE FIRST TRAILER INSTEAD."

So what's the reason that fans feel so great about this trailer and are ready to essentially reject the one we saw last month? Well, the "special look" presented at D23 is a little more dynamic ... whereas the first trailer left some things to be desired.