Avengers: Doomsday's Second Trailer Has Marvel Fans Saying The Same Thing
A new look at "Avengers: Doomsday" was released during the Disney fan event D23, and fans are in agreement: this trailer should have been released first.
This major crossover event, which will bring the original X-Men actors back into the fray for the first time in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, released its first trailer on Monday, July 20 ... and after the D23 trailer drop at San Diego Comic-Con, fans can't figure out why that trailer released when Marvel had this one up its proverbial sleeve.
On Reddit, users were pretty straightforward about how much they preferred this "special look" at "Avengers: Doomsday" to the previous trailer. "Now THAT'S a trailer," original poster u/ChiefLee22 wrote. u/nicolasb51942003 agreed: "WHY COULDN'T THEY MAKE THIS THE FIRST TRAILER INSTEAD."
So what's the reason that fans feel so great about this trailer and are ready to essentially reject the one we saw last month? Well, the "special look" presented at D23 is a little more dynamic ... whereas the first trailer left some things to be desired.
The first Avengers: Doomsday trailer left a lot to be desired
To be perfectly blunt, the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" — directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and the movie that's bringing Robert Downey Jr. back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, albeit in the form of Doctor Doom instead of Tony Stark — didn't look great. First of all, the timing was tough; it released right after the opening of Christopher Nolan's take on "The Odyssey," a movie that diligently stuck to practical effects ... whereas "Avengers: Doomsday" seems to rely heavily on CGI to the point where none of the actors necessarily look like they're sharing the same space. (According to IGN, Alan Cumming, who's reprising his role as Nightcrawler in "Doomsday," admitted he filmed his scenes in "isolation" with a green screen and had little to no idea as to who was in any given scene with him.)
Still, this new trailer for "Doomsday" feels more promising than its predecessor, and that's cause for celebration for Marvel fans. "Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters on December 18, 2026.