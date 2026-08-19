The best fantasy TV shows often have a few things in common — complex worldbuilding, interesting webs of character relationships, high stakes, and hopefully, a banger soundtrack to underscore it all. Fantasy often gives composers the license to play in grander, more epic spaces, creating themes that can linger in pop culture long after the final episode of the show has come and gone.

Today, we're looking specifically at some of the greatest main themes from fantasy shows — songs that intro each episode or herald the most dramatic moments. From classic '90s series to modern prestige TV hits and the biggest fantasy series of all time, these songs stand above the rest and elevate their respective series to epic, iconic, and transcendent places.

In forming the list, we took account of overall impact, longevity, how central the themes are or were to their respective shows, and of course, how affecting and memorable the songs themselves are. These are the 5 best fantasy TV show theme songs of all time, ranked.