Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Review — The Kind Of Animation That Belongs In Theaters

Nickelodeon has never quite known what to do with the Avatar franchise. "Avatar: The Last Airbender" was one of the best cartoons of all time, but a serialized drama with serious themes was always a weird fit between "SpongeBob SquarePants" reruns. This might explain why its scheduling was so inconsistent, and why the sequel series "The Legend of Korra" was moved to streaming-only halfway through its third season.

Given this history, it's not too surprising that the release of the animated movie "Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender" has been messy ... but did anyone expect it to be this messy? A long-delayed feature meant for theaters was suddenly changed to streaming exclusive, an odd move when Paramount keeps trying to stress its commitment to theatrical moviegoing. Then the whole thing leaked on pirate sites. It didn't have a trailer or release date confirmed until just three weeks before its release on Paramount+ — and a week before release, they just announced it will play at two theaters in New York and Los Angeles to qualify for movie awards. So the suits at Paramount think the film is good enough for the Oscars but not good enough for a wide release?

I have my own theories about why Paramount is dumping this film (I'll get into those later when talking more spoiler-y details), but if you are an Avatar fan who can get to one of the limited theatrical showings, you should go for it. This is a gorgeous work of animation that deserves to be seen on the big screen. To be clear, that's not the same as saying it's a great movie. While the art is the best the series has ever seen, the script has major flaws; the story helps develop the universe's broader world-building, but it's not a particularly important piece. It's the Avatar equivalent of a typical Shonen Jump movie or a B-tier Marvel movie. The calculation of this release is completely backwards: this movie won't win awards (outside of technical/artistic ones at the Annies) but it would have been a delightful theatrical experience for the fans.