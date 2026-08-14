Spider-Man's Possible Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Story Explained
By the time of the final scene in "Spider-Man Brand New Day," the movie has set up plenty of potential things for Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) future without actually committing to anything. Because of this, his immediate Marvel Cinematic Universe future remains mysterious, but Looper has analyzed all the clues and discusses Spider-Man's potential storyline during "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" in the video above.
It's not exactly a shocking prediction that Spider-Man will almost certainly be a major player in "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars," or at least for one of these movies. As it stands, the character is far and away the hottest commodity in the MCU when it comes to sheer popularity — just look at how "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" immediately broke box office records to get an idea how big a deal your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man currently is. The real question, then, is not whether he'll appear in the MCU going forward. It's precisely how his story will unfold.
When it comes to major MCU team-ups, Spider-Man is too big to be ignored
While Spider-Man hasn't exactly been a major presence in the movie's marketing material so far and his future MCU escapades haven't been revealed, we do know that Tom Holland is among the rumored and confirmed actors in the cast of "Avengers: Doomsday." Based on Spider-Man's solo movie success, it would be absurd for the MCU to not use the character in the upcoming Avengers movies one way or another, and the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" post-credits scene indeed seems to suggest that our web-slinging hero is going to find himself in space — one way or another. In other words, Peter Parker's future seems considerably more cosmic than his comparatively grounded adventures in "Brand New Day." And what would be a more fitting setting for such storylines than an Avengers movie or two?
This is the sort of wild theorycrafting that fans will have to go with until more of Spider-Man's storyline during "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" is revealed. Until then, Looper's video above has put together some of the most interesting theories about Peter Parker's potential role in these movies.