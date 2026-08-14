Spider-Man's Possible Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Story Explained

By the time of the final scene in "Spider-Man Brand New Day," the movie has set up plenty of potential things for Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) future without actually committing to anything. Because of this, his immediate Marvel Cinematic Universe future remains mysterious, but Looper has analyzed all the clues and discusses Spider-Man's potential storyline during "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" in the video above.

It's not exactly a shocking prediction that Spider-Man will almost certainly be a major player in "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars," or at least for one of these movies. As it stands, the character is far and away the hottest commodity in the MCU when it comes to sheer popularity — just look at how "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" immediately broke box office records to get an idea how big a deal your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man currently is. The real question, then, is not whether he'll appear in the MCU going forward. It's precisely how his story will unfold.