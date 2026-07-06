Every Confirmed And Rumored Actor In The Avengers: Doomsday Cast

"Avengers: Doomsday" has sparked a bunch of fan theories that mostly make sense regarding who will be in the flick, with official confirmation of some but not others. Either way, it's slated to be a big reunion film for Marvel actors past and present. Want to find out who will be there — and if they're still playing the same characters they were before? Click our video above and get a full list.

As announced in 2024, Robert Downey Jr. is finally back in an MCU movie – though not as the late, lamented Tony Stark, but as Doctor Doom. Chris Evans (Captain America) is also confirmed to be in the film, after we last saw Steve Rogers seven years ago in "Avengers: Endgame."

Also confirmed via a "now in production" teaser released in March 2025 are Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Channing Tatum (Gambit), Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Letita Wright (Shuri), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant Man), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor), Ebon Moss-Barach (The Thing/Ben Grimm), Simu Liu (Xu Shang-Chi), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Lewis Pullman (Sentry), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres / Falcon), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Hannah-John Kamen (Ava Starr), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki).

Members of Fox's "X-Men" team will also attend — including Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Rebecca Romjin (Mystique), and James Marsden (Cyclops). Kathryn Newton revealed via an Instagram post that she'll be in the film as Ant Man's daughter, Cassie Lang, while Mabel Cadena will appear as Namor's cousin, Namora.