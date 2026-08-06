It's Time To Talk About The Final Scene Of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

If we had a nickel for every time an MCU protagonist tried to reignite a romance with a woman who no longer remembered their courtship, we'd have two nickels. Which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice. That said, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is in a bit of a different situation than Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). Much of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" deals with the fallout of the memory spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) at the end of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," with no sign that either MJ (Zendaya) or Ned (Jacob Batalon) has even the faintest recollection of their past relationships with Peter...until the final scene, that is.

In a closing tag, Peter runs into Ned at a bodega and initiates their old secret handshake, which Ned completes perfectly, a look of shock on his face. It's clear that whatever's happening here is instinct, or some sort of muscle memory lingering beyond the effects of the spell. But then, when Peter introduces himself, Ned seems to actually recognize the name.

Different fans have brought different interpretations to the table. Earlier in the film, MJ calls Spider-Man "Peter," and Ned notices, so his look of recognition could be the realization that this man he just shook hands with is the friendly neighborhood superhero. But is that really all that's going on here? Let's see what Jacob Batalon himself has to say.