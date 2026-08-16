5 Best Western Movies About Jesse James, Ranked

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Post-Civil War outlaw Jesse James and his brother Frank are some of the most notorious figures of the Old West, so it's not exactly a surprise that Jesse in particular has been the subject of a great many motion pictures over the decades. Since multiple great Westerns you need to see before you die focus on historical figures, this is great news for viewers who are intrigued by the legendary criminal, but it also has a downside. The vast amount of material out there means that it can be hard to tell whether any given Jesse James-themed movie is actually any good before watching it — at least, without doing a deep dive into reviews, fan appreciation, word of mouth, and whatnot.

Still, that's no reason to avoid a dose of Jesse James in your Western-consuming life. There are plenty of good films about the man out there, so it's just a matter of finding the right ones. On this front, Looper has your back. We have taken some time to investigate some of the finest Jesse James films around, and we've put together a list of the five best ones for you to enjoy.

For the purposes of this listing period we have used the films' IMDb ratings, but we also include descriptions of the films and the approach they take to examine James' legend. Hopefully, the following list will help you find your new favorite Jesse James movie.