Lanterns Review: The Mystery Thriller The DCU Needs

To be sure, "Lanterns" does have a lot of stylistic and structural overlap with "True Detective." It principally follows two mismatched partners, veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and his new trainee John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), as they work a mystery across multiple time periods. Hal has been Earth's first and only Green Lantern for years now, existing as one of the world's only superheroes in the pre-Superman timeline the DC Universe has loosely alluded to. But now he's getting on in years and is tasked with training John, an ex-Marine who grew up knowing about Hal's exploits from the media. Their first case together takes them to Rushville, Nebraska, a unique town that's connnected to Hal's origins with the Green Lantern ring itself.

In addition to the aforementioned HBO series, "Lanterns" also directly borrows from the central dynamic of "Training Day," while the setting of Rushville allows veteran TV helmer James Hawes to mine the Western genre just as much as it does the cop drama. The result is a rustic, grounded, and terse thriller that is concerned with narrative and character work first and science fiction world-building second. The early trailers felt so drab and desaturated that detractors thought the show was ashamed of its comic book origins. Yet the series itself is quite the opposite: People who were mad at the supposed lack of "green" won't be mollified by the first few episodes, but the specific way the show deals with the larger cosmic lore from the perspective of an Earthbound mission pays real dramatic dividends.

There's a moment early on where Hal gives a brief monologue in a bar about how the ring came into his possession and changed his life forever. There's no maximalist flashback, no cutaways to special effects-laden recreations of crash-landing spaceships. It's just Chandler's voice and eyes and face recounting a tale fans of the source material will be very familiar with, but recontextualizing that notorious event through sheer will alone. It instills chills and very efficiently sells why "Lanterns" took this particular approach.

In the wake of the 2011 "Green Lantern" film becoming a perpetual punchline, forever tethered to the chip on Ryan Reynolds' shoulder, reintroducing this mythology to the masses required a different approach. It's not ashamed of its beginnings, but it knows a little genre convention goes a long way. It's more like the first "Terminator" movie, which heavily alluded to the future robot war rather than trying to show us every inch of it. The unique way it brings Green Lantern back to the mainstream is an interesting amalgamation of its three creators' respective approaches to storytelling.