The Only DC Universe Recap You Need Before Lanterns

The Green Lantern-themed detective series "Lanterns" will take the DC Universe in a direction that fans have never witnessed before, but what should you know about the events that led to this show before going in? Looper's video above will get you up to date on all things DCU in fun, fast, and efficient fashion.

When the first "Lanterns" trailer gave us a taste of HBO's Green Lantern reboot in March, it reminded us of "True Detective" combined with "Hard-Traveling Heroes," Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams' Green Lantern and Green Arrow team-up comic. Kyle Chandler's scruffy Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre's straight-laced John Stewart indeed seem like a wonderfully dysfunctional duo.

Since "Lanterns" is co-created by mind-bending expert Damon Lindelof of "Lost," "Watchmen," "The Leftovers," and "Mrs. Davis" fame, it's wise to do a bit of homework before "Lanterns" premieres on August 16, 2026 and the pair gets in the middle of some seriously strange situations.