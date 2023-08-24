Wonder Woman: Why Tom King Didn't Want The Superhero To Show Up Right Away In New Series - Exclusive Interview

How important was it to remind readers about Diana being a warrior, and how difficult is it to show off flaws in a character that literally is designed not to have many?

I came up as an intern for Chris Claremont. That was where I first learned story when I was a kid. Every day I'd go into the room, and Chris was telling me how his stories worked, and it was a lesson. Chris' thing was for every superhero, what makes them strong makes them weak, and that's how we make them interesting. Rogue's power is also that she can't touch somebody — that being the classic example. Or Wolverine — he's savage, and he's always having to overcome his own savagery, and that creates the tension. That's always been a thing with me. Looking at Wonder Woman, I was like, "She is that character."

I compare it with Wolverine, where she is, like Steve Orlando said, someone who loves peace and is empathetic. We're not prepared for it. In order to have that peace, she's constantly fighting. With every punch she's throwing, she's kind of failing. That Chris Claremont aspect of Wonder Woman, that Wolverine, that Rogue aspect of her ... That's not like Batman. That's not like Superman. That's a burden that only she carries, that she is a warrior, but she's a warrior for peace. What does that mean? What does that contradiction do to someone? It's fascinating, and we're going to explore that for as many issues as we can.

How much of the supporting cast can we expect to see? She has a very big and popular collection of characters, including Artemis, Yara, etc. Can we expect to see them, or is this book more concerned about refocusing Wonder Woman and her place on the Trinity in terms of being one of the big three?

To answer the second question first, yes — the focus of the book will be on Wonder Woman. She's the center of it. This is a book along the lines of what we did with Supergirl. We do it with "Superman: Up in the Sky," where the book is not about the deconstruction of Wonder Woman. She doesn't need to be taken apart and put back together and sadly looking out windows and all that stuff. She needs a place to shine. She needs to reflect the awesomeness of the love that goes to her, and that's what the book is. She's at the center of it. The theme of every book, every page, is "Wonder Woman is awesome."

I want to answer the question that people have asked over and over, which is, "Why Wonder Woman? Why is she the number one female superhero in the world, not just for comic books, but for little kids and little girls throughout the world? Why is she number one?" That's the theme of the whole book. That said, this is a huge story that starts in Issue 1 and will expand out, and it involves every Amazon, every villain. You will see the Wonder Girls in the first five issues — Yara, Cassie, and Donna. You're going to see some big villains, huge ones, Circe and Grail.

There's going to be big villains. Big people are coming. Her history and lore will play with this. I've read Wonder Woman pretty consistently throughout the years, but I hadn't read all of it. I spent a lot of time doing a lot of research, reading Greg Rucka, reading Gail Simone, reading Phil Jimenez, reading Bob Kanigher, and William Messner-Loebs. I want to get a ton of that background in there.