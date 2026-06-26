Critics Aren't Holding Back On Supergirl (And Reviews Are Worse Than We Expected)
"Supergirl" is going down in history as the first film in James Gunn's new DCU timeline to have a rotten critical score, drawing middling opinions from the approved pundits. Does this mean the end for the nascent DC Films division? Click our video above to hear what the early reviews have to say.
As of this writing, "Supergirl" sits at a 59% critical approval score on Rotten Tomatoes — just above a middling score, but still rotten. Some critics were stunned by the film, but took major issue with the movie's uninspired plot. "Kill Krem! Save the dog! Those are the motivations driving the entire not-even-interesting-enough-to-be-convoluted plot of 'Supergirl.' Maybe that's why the movie is full of action yet numbingly flat," remarks Owen Gleiberman of Variety.
Robbie Collin of The Telegraph called out director Craig Gillespie for lacking any original flare. "Craig Gillespie, who previously directed 'Cruella' and 'I, Tonya,' does contrive one or two dynamic CG brawls. And his flashbacks to Krypton and Earth –- obligatory franchise infill that they are -– provide a bit of welcome variation. The rest, though, is a chore: like watching an endless orangey-grey rehash of scenes from 'Mad Max' and 'Star Wars.'"
Milly Alcock's performance is the film's saving grace
Among the many storytelling issues reviewers had with "Supergirl" was its cliched handling of Kara Zor-El's (Milly Alcock) grief journey. "Everything the movie tells us in this segment about the ways Supergirl has been dealing with trauma and grief is a big 'cool girl' cliché," remarked Tomris Laffly for Rogerebert.com. "She is a hard-drinker, a wisecracker, a no-nonsense fighter; qualities that are supposed to conceal her vulnerabilities. In other words, her character is conceived as just another cookie-cutter 'strong female' cliché that mistakes any slight, normal human shagginess for complex, messy feminine depth."
Thankfully, the film has some saving graces, namely Milly Alcock's performance as Kara, which has been roundly praised by even the most negative reviewer. To wit: Johnny Oleksinski of The New York Post downed the film for its faux-edgy tone, while stating, "The only compelling performance here is Alcock's. Her personality, both petulant and lovable, shines through this predictable march toward the obvious like the yellow sun that gives Supergirl her power." Other critics warmly praise Jason Momoa's Lobo, who some, such as The Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney, even felt was "underused."
Can the new DCU suffer through the slings and arrows of critical misfortune to make it to the top of the box office? If you want to hear more not-so-great reviews for "Supergirl," then click our video above.