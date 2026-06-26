Critics Aren't Holding Back On Supergirl (And Reviews Are Worse Than We Expected)

"Supergirl" is going down in history as the first film in James Gunn's new DCU timeline to have a rotten critical score, drawing middling opinions from the approved pundits. Does this mean the end for the nascent DC Films division? Click our video above to hear what the early reviews have to say.

As of this writing, "Supergirl" sits at a 59% critical approval score on Rotten Tomatoes — just above a middling score, but still rotten. Some critics were stunned by the film, but took major issue with the movie's uninspired plot. "Kill Krem! Save the dog! Those are the motivations driving the entire not-even-interesting-enough-to-be-convoluted plot of 'Supergirl.' Maybe that's why the movie is full of action yet numbingly flat," remarks Owen Gleiberman of Variety.

Robbie Collin of The Telegraph called out director Craig Gillespie for lacking any original flare. "Craig Gillespie, who previously directed 'Cruella' and 'I, Tonya,' does contrive one or two dynamic CG brawls. And his flashbacks to Krypton and Earth –- obligatory franchise infill that they are -– provide a bit of welcome variation. The rest, though, is a chore: like watching an endless orangey-grey rehash of scenes from 'Mad Max' and 'Star Wars.'"