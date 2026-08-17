5 Classic Fantasy Movies That Are Perfect For A Modern Remake

Before 1939's "The Wizard of Oz" forever changed cinema, L. Frank Baum's "Oz" books had already been adapted into multiple motion pictures. This included 1910's "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" and a 1925 Larry Semon directorial effort also entitled "The Wizard of Oz." Other fixtures of the fantasy literature scene, like "Alice in Wonderland," were also given a barrage of adaptations across varying eras of cinema history. Given the popularity of these stories, it's no surprise that they'd be rich fodder for cinematic adaptations. In the process, these titles established a precedent for there never being just one definitive cinematic take on a classic fairy tale.

Instead, these sagas are constantly evolving into new forms via remakes that introduce new generations to beloved characters and narratives. The fantasy movie remake is a cornerstone of the movie industry and has allowed for films of all artistic styles (not to mention quality levels) to exist on the big screen. Given that this domain isn't about to wither away anytime soon, it's worth considering five fantasy movie classics that seem particularly ripe for remakes. Just because these movies have special places in people's hearts and/or critical acclaim doesn't mean there wouldn't be captivating creative possibilities in remaking them.

Each of these five fantasy movies would benefit in different ways from the remake process. All five are just crying out for new cinematic interpretations. After all, they'd be continuing the rich history of fantasy movie remakes, one that dates back to cinema's earliest days.