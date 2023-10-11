NeverEnding Story Reboot - Will It Ever Happen?

The cast and crew of the original film adaptation of "The NeverEnding Story" have largely stayed out of discussions about a potential reboot. However, three of those who worked on the original did give their views about the possibility of a remake when they sat down with Entertainment Weekly on the movie's 35th anniversary in 2019.

Director Wolfgang Petersen explained that a reboot might not happen due to rights issues, stating that he knew of legal action between different parties, including author Michael Ende's estate. He went on to argue that the film is such a classic that it doesn't need to be rebooted. "It is my understanding that some films you should leave alone, and that's how I feel about this film," Petersen said. "I like the way the film is, with all its old fashion charm — just leave it alone."

Falkor voice actor Alan Oppenheimer agreed with the director, saying, "I think they need to leave it alone; it doesn't need a remake." However, in the same interview, Tami Stronach (who played the Childlike Empress in the original) was more positive about the idea. She said that it "could be wonderful to remake it," but acknowledged that the situation with the rights made a reboot unlikely. "I think what we have to do is reach for the message of the film and support others making really incredible fantasy films," she added. "That's what the movie is about, not having a monopoly with only a few people being part of the imaginative sphere."